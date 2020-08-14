- Advertisement -

Over 166000 Americans have reportedly died due to the coronavirus pandemic, but based on The New York Times, the death toll is a lot higher.

Over 166000 Americans

C.D.C. estimates show that there have been more than 200,000″excess deaths” in the U.S.

because March 15th, and those excess deaths are reported in which the virus is spreading.

Only 3 countries haven’t reported excess deaths this year:

Alaska, Hawaii, and West Virginia.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 166,148 Americans have died from COVID-19.

That is a numbingly, chillingly large number, and we are now well over a third of the way to the total number of U.S.

civilian and military deaths during World War II. Regrettably, these documented figures only account for the deaths which have been officially confirmed.

The information implies that the coronavirus death toll is likely much greater.

After analyzing quotes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.),

The New York Times found that over 200,000 more people than usual in America have died since March.

The amount of”excess deaths,” since the C.D.C. refers to them, soared from the Northeast during April and May

and has been steadily rising in the South and the West since June,

demonstrating that the increase is directly linked to the pandemic.

Counting deaths requires time,

and lots of states are weeks or months behind in reporting.

The estimates from the C.D.C. are correcte based on how mortality data has lagged in preceding decades,”

the Times explains.

Even with this modification, it’s possible there could be an underestimate of the comprehensive death toll if raised mortality is causing states

to lag greater than they have previously or if rules have changed their reporting strategies ”

There was never any doubt that the official tally underestimate

the amount of lives lost to the book coronavirus.

Still, the degree to which the deaths have seemingly been undercounte is staggering.

From March 15th to August 1st,

there were 211,500 excess deaths in the United States.

Not all individuals died after catching the virus,

but that number is likely much closer to the real cost of this deadly pandemic.

The most frightening part of the entire piece sees the peaks of excessive deaths in the South and the West.

Most of us recall the headlines from New York in the spring when hundreds of deaths were reporte daily.

The spikes in case of counts throughout those areas earlier that summer lead to death.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have been on the decline since late July,

however, the virus has struck the U.S. harder than every other nation.

Only Alaska, Hawaii, and West Virginia have been spared.