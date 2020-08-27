Outlander Season 6: What Could We Expect From Sixth Season?

- Advertisement -

Outlander fans are well-acquainted with sitting out long periods of #Droughtlander – and unfortunately, it looks like the upcoming season six is going the identical way.

Outlander’s most up-to-date run came to a dramatic end in May, but the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has stalled filming on multiple high profile jobs – and the treasured historical drama is among them, facing acute delays with the cast and crew unable to resume filming in Scotland due to their second instalment.

The show’s celebrity Sam Heughan told That Morning last month (June 2020) the cast and crew were figuring out how to restart filming safely, so hopefully, we will not have to wait long before we could return to pre-revolutionary America.

Outlander’s last season was a particularly controversial one with various violent scenes along with the brutal rape of the main character.

The upcoming series will be based on the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series — A Breath of Snow and Ashes. On the other hand, the authors have not exclusively stuck into the source material previously so deviations could be expected — or bring past characters back from the dead…

The Expected Release Date of the Outlander Season 6:

We know for sure that the first season of Outlander is happening (it was confirmed two years back ), however, if 12 episodes will be filmed or broadcast is another matter, especially due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Hughan disclosed in March that the throw had begun filming an episode of the movie, although COVID-19 halted production shortly after the actor tweeted.

However, Catarina Balfe, who played Claire Fraser on the show, tweeted that a month afterwards that the screenwriter was”still working” on season six, although filming couldn’t be resumed.

The Storyline of the Outlander Season 6:

Outlander will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth publication from year six, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

But this does not mean that the next episodes will strictly stick to the original substance, as we have already seen in the last season. Executive producer Ronald Moore discussed this in more detail together with EW.

The cast members of the Outlander Season 6:

The cast of this series will also return on time. This includes

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

