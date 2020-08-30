Outlander Season 6 ‘Spooky’ Claire Fraser time at Craigh Na Dun exposed by Creator

- Advertisement -

Outlander Season 6 will see the Frasers and MacKenzies continue with their lives on the Ridge in North Carolina. But it is a world away from where Claire and Jamie Fraser first met back in Scotland.

Fans will remember Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe) only fulfilled the highlander when she touched on the stones at Craigh Na Dun at the first season of Outlander. She had been transported back to the 18th Century where she fell for Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Reflecting on filming the show, executive producer Maril Davis has spoken about one of her favourite scenes which comprised a”spooky” moment with Claire at Craigh Na Dun.

To help ease Droughtlander, the Starz show started for unique End of Summer episodes that delve deeper into the world of Outlander.

First up was a chat with Maril and author of these books Diana Gabaldon, who took questions from fans about the series.

One requested the set what their favourite scene was led to the executive producer sharing a”spooky” behind-the-scenes moment. “There’s too many, honestly, minutes in the series to pick a favourite,” Maril started.

“I’ve told this story before, but I think there is a special moment for me in the first season once we went up to our Craigh Na Dun place.

We were filming Claire moving through the stones for the very first time. It called for a gust of wind to come up if she’s picking the flowers.

We did not have a wind machine that afternoon, but every single time we did this scene, the end could come up. It was just spooky and magical and felt just like we had been at the right place at the right moment.”

Maril reasoned: “It was only as a special moment.”

Meanwhile, speaking at Paley Fest in LA earlier this month, Maril stated the sixth show focus on her favourite Outlander book. She told fans: “It is hard to talk about the book without spoiling things.

“The first Outlander is my favourite, but A Breath of Snow and Ashes is my next favourite.

“It is hard once you reach the sixth book. Matt and I’ve been on a lot of television show, and we know the ups and downs, and you also do not generally make it this far. We are lucky that we have such a number of our original members with us.

“We started using a crew of six people in the writers’ room, and there are still a few people left, so it’s mad to me.”

She continued of those characters: “I love this book, because, I believe, there is so much for everyone within it.

“Jamie and Claire, their love deepens; Roger and Brianna, they have their journey, and something fun and new happens together.

“Caitlin O’Ryan, who plays Lizzie, has a fantastic story, and she is such a phenomenal actress. “There are so many exciting things,” Maril concluded.