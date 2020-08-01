Home TV Series Outlander Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Latest Details About The Show
Outlander Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Latest Details About The Show

By- Shubhojeet Paul
Outlander is a popular web series that has gained a lot of fan followers in a short span of time and continued its journey with its five beautiful seasons and now is also set for the sixth one in the row. Here are some updates regarding the sixth season of the show. Read the article for the same.

RELEASE DATE

Starz, the maker of the show, had announced sometime in 2018 about the double renewable of the series even before the fifth season of the same had been released. However, regarding the fifth season, it was set to release in 2019 but was delayed until February 2020. Considering this and also the current pandemic situation, a delay in the release of the sixth season of the show is likely to be expected. Season6 might air in 2021.

CAST

As of now, the makers have confirmed only two cast members to return fro the sixth season. These include Sam Heughan as the Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie’s wife, Claire Fraser. Apart from these fans are expecting the return of few more characters like Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Fraser’s daughter Brianna Randall Fraser and her husband, Roger Wakefield respectively.

PLOT

The hasn’t been any official release date of the plot for the sixth season. However, it is expected to follow the events of Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book, ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes’. Season 5 of the show was based on the fifth book of the same and the trend is expected to continue. It is expected to follow Jamie as he gets drawn into the American Revolution and also when the political unrest increased as the Frasers tried to live a peaceful life in North Carolina.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far
His Dark Materials Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update
