Outlander season 6: Jamie Fraser’s fate ‘confirmed Updates’ by Diana Gabaldon in ‘tragedy’ clue

Outlander season 6 will soon see the Frasers and MacKenzies confront the Revolutionary War as America will change forever. It is probably both Roger and Jamie will be drafted in to take part in the fight – but should they survive?

Outlander fans are always keen to learn if Jamie Fraser (played with Sam Heughan) along with his wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be kept alive and safe. With season six bringing the threat of the Revolutionary War into Fraser’s Ridge at North Carolina, an executive producer Maril Davis and author Diana Gabaldon assure fans the Frasers and MacKenzies will not endure any losses? Regrettably not.

Speaking in the first specific instalment of the Outlander End of Summer Series, Diana warned there’s tragedy ahead as she pens the latest book.

Maril requested a fan question that read: “What can Diana inform us about the next book in the series” “I could tell you a whole lot, but we do not have a lot of time,” Diana laughed. “Everything you need to know is, when is your book coming out? That I don’t understand.

“I’m very close to writing it, but as to what it is, it’s a very interesting book, and I am having so much with it, particularly now I’m in the last phases where I know Everything I know that is abandoned. “I can not say there’s no catastrophe in it,” she added at the end.

Her revelation left Maril bereft because she asked: “My God, can it be someone we love?” While Diana did not initially confirm or deny Maril’s probe, she continued: “I’m not sure but let us put it this way, it is not Jamie.

“Someone asked me a few weeks back,’Can you state something in five words or less which will make folks want to read book nine?’ And I said,’Yes, he’s still alive.’ “Because that’s what they’re afraid of, that Jamie’s likely to die in this book.”

Jamie has found himself in lots of life-threatening situations during the Starz show, and outlander season 6 will likely be no different. But with Diana confirming he will make it through book nine, it looks like fans can rest easy for now.

His wife Claire, however, may not be as lucky as it has been hinted she will come close to death when she suffers a bad bout of dysentery. Talking at Paley Fest LA earlier this month, actress Caitriona teased: “I am eager to see all my crew. I believe we miss them all dearly. “It is said that everybody is not able to wake up and go to work, and perhaps I will get a haircut this season. I will let Sam take action.”

Fans of the Outlander books now Claire is one of many on Fraser’s Ridge to suffer from dysentery. He is unable to take care of herself or heal those around her has to accept the help of others.

When she wakes up during her recovery, she finds her mind has been shaved as people caring for her presumed it would help lessen her temperature. Can Caitriona’s hair cut comment be a large hint that the Frasers will be hit with more tragedy and the loss of those closest to them to disease?