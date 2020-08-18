Home TV Series Outlander Season 6 delayed and release date, every plot and cast details...
Outlander Season 6 delayed and release date, every plot and cast details we know so far

Season 5 of Outlander, a TV series set in a pre-revolutionary America premiered in the last month, June 2020. This season was very controversial, it’s violent season finale which included the main character getting gang raped has left fans in shock. This has raised many questions about the future of Season 6. Unfortunately season 6 got delayed due to pandemic.

Show’s lead actor, Heughan was the first one to confirm that the shooting for the sixth season had started. On May 4 Heughan confirmed in a tweet that shooting has started. But shortly the production work of episode 1 got halted.

In response Glasgow, Balfe tweeted, “I was due to start filming season 6 of Outlander, but due to the shutdown we have been postponed to an as yet unknown date.”

“It’s so interesting to see the process from this side, and to understand certain reasons why stories are changed,”. “So much of it has to do with logistics, what can be shot, people’s availability, or time.”

Outlander Season 6 cast details

It’s confirmed that the four main characters will return in Season 6 which includes Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser; Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser; Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield; and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh was killed off in Season 5. So Jamie’s godfather will not return in Season 6. In May 2020, cast and crew bid a farewell to the production designer, Jon Gary Steele.

Outlander Season 6 story so far

Here’s the official synopsis for the season 6

Jamie Fraser must fight to protect those he loves, as well as the home he has established alongside his wife, Claire Fraser, their family, and the settlers of Fraser’s Ridge. This new mantle of responsibility sees him pitted against his godfather, Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, a leader of North Carolina’s Regulator Rebellion. Claire Fraser is determined to keep her family safe by any means necessary, whatever the consequences… while Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie struggle to find their respective places in this brave new world.

Outlander Season 6 what to expect next

After such a full season, the show is expected to make some radical changes. It would be interesting to watch how much violence and nudity will be cut off or not.

Balfe who plays Claire, told The New York Times about empowering Claire.

“I felt that if we were going to do the dream-escapes, we had to keep in mind why,” she said.

“They’re not a gimmick, not a reason to wear cool costumes. Claire is experiencing something terrible. This has to show the progression of her mental state, to show that she’s reached a breaking point, that she’s snapped in some way, and is trying to stay in one piece.”

Outlander Season 6 expected release date

We have no official release date for the Season 6. We have received no further details about the impact of the pandemic. Hopefully, shooting will get resumed soon.

