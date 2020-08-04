Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

One of the most well-known adventure teen drama series, Outer Banks that gained millions of viewers in a short season, is shortly coming up with its second season on Netflix. It has been assembled by Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, and Jonas Pate.

It is an action mystery web series which was premiered on 15 April 2020. The series is one of the drama for the last couple of months. It gives us the gist of beachside relaxation and summer’s bliss.

The plot follows a young adolescent John B, who decides to go on a treasure hunt along with his four best buddies. His father goes missing nine months ago, and with the turn of events, John B discovers that it is due to the treasure.

Release Date: Outer Banks Season 2

Netflix announced on 24 July the second season would come shortly. This announcement comes almost three months after the season’s launch. No statement was given concerning the start of production. With the pandemic catching the planet in its grip, it is unlikely the new season will launch this season. Additionally, in 2020, manufacturing may start with set and film production suspended, for now. In other words, the new season will not release until 2021.

Cast For Outer Banks Season 2

Here is a list of cast members We’ll find in Outer Banks season 2

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Pope played by Jonathan Daviss

JJ played by Rudy Pankow

Kiara played with Madison Bailey

Charles Esten

Possible Plot For Outer Banks Season 2

The final episode of season one leaves a great deal of room for those events that can occur in season 2, one of these being Sarah and John being taken to the Bahamas.

We may see a connection involving the remainder of John and the gang and Sarah, which would be.

That is all we know so far until then continue reading with us. We’ll keep fans updated!