Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

- Advertisement -

This year, Netflix appeared together with the teen drama series titled Outer Banks. It’s created by Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, and Jonas Pate. Aaron Miller and Sunny Hodge create it. The Netflix original series throw stars such as Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss from the lead roles. The very first season comprising ten episodes landed on Netflix on April 15, 2020. After its premiere, critics loved it, especially for its story.

The good news is that we will also receive another season of this teen drama show. New casting details seemed for the new season, so keep reading to understand everything about it:

Is There A Release Date For Upcoming Season?

- Advertisement -

Nothing has been announced regarding the release date of Season 2. The first season dropped in April 2020. So it can be expected that the second season would fall sometime in summertime 2021 or mid-2021. But nothing could be said with surety unless that official origin releases an announcement.

The Cast of Outer Banks Season 2:

The main characters of the story comprise Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Davis as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, along with Drew Starkey as Rafe. Moreover, new personalities would also be introduced.

Plot Details For Outer Banks Season 2

Outer Banks tells the story of teens who stumble upon a treasure map which finds a long-buried secret. We’re expecting that in the next season the teens will finally discover the gold. Apart from that, there are fewer details on the narrative of the next season, so we will come back with more upgrades.