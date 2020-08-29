Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Among the popular American teen drama series, Outer Banks is shortly expected to produce its second season on Netflix. It has been made by Shannon Burke, Josh Pate, and Jonas Pate, that was first aired on 15th April 2020. It is an adventure-puzzle series that obtained a massive number of viewerships inside a span of a couple of months and has received plenty of favourable reviews. The series is the ideal blend of summertime with beachy out front with a taste of adventure in it.

The plot follows the whereabouts of four teens who decide to go on an adventure search after they find that one of their best friends, John B, is directly connected to the treasure as it was his father who got near its discovery and contributed to his disappearance nine months earlier. They should locate the treasure soon, or somebody else would wind up exploiting it with a time that they realize that lots of dark secrets are included in the exploration in this treasure hunt which may risk their own lives.

Release Date For Outer Banks Season 2

Netflix announced the next season of Outer Banks in July 2020. Now the casting is also happening, so we can anticipate the filming will even start soon for the second season. The shooting will start from the end of August with all the safety measures in Charleston, South Carolina.

But still, we have to wait for the second season for a bit longer. The launch date is still not set for its next season of Outer Banks. Sources said that it could arrive on Netflix sometime in 2021.

The Cast of Outer Banks Season 2:

The main characters of this story comprise Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Davis as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, along with Drew Starkey as Rafe. Moreover, new characters would also be released.

Plot Details For Outer Banks Season 2

Outer Banks tells the story of teens who stumble upon a treasure map that uncovers a long-buried secret. We’re expecting that in the second season the teenagers will finally find the gold. Apart from that, there are fewer details about the story of the next season so that we will return with more updates.