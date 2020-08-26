Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks has been one of the great new introductions series of 2020 for Netflix. It was extended a second season order back in July 2020 and looked to be restarting production. Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of Outer Banks coming soon to Netflix.

The activity crime drama featuring Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, and Chase Stokes first touched on Netflix in mid-April 2020.

Ten episodes in total have been released, and now, all focus is about season 2. Let’s dive into that which we know thus far.

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date

As we all know, it’s likely to be the situation with OBX 2, and the majority of the productions have struck a pause because of this pandemic! However, Netflix brings another season of a show in a year, so we expect that OBX season two will be out by April 2021. It’s worth it, isn’t it? Even though it is a very long wait?

Cast

The primary characters of this story, Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathon Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper and Drew Starkey as Rafe are good to go to be back for Season 2 of” Outer Banks.” Aside from this, Ward, played by Charles Esten, would be playing a brief yet huge job in the upcoming season.

The Plot of Outer Banks Season 2:

Season 1 of this series had a story of the teens teaming up to seek the treasure connected to John B’s dad’s disappearance. During a storm, John and Sarah were saved as the first edition wrapped up. Season 2 is presumed to become more exciting and mysterious. According to the sources, the season’s plot will have elements of love and family issues, along with the story of Sarah Cameron and John B, along with the treasure’s idea. They are predicted to be taken to the Bahamas. Season 2 mostly will be focusing on the cliffhanger the previous season ended with. We expect personalities that are new to sail as the storyline would stream.