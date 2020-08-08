Home TV Series Netflix Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!
Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The streamer has revived the YA drama to get a second season after what Netflix calls for a”breakout” first run (such as other streaming programs, Netflix does not release detailed viewing figures for the majority of its programming). The pickup comes around three months after its April premiere.

Outer Banks, set upon the barrier islands of North Carolina, centers around a band of friends who call themselves the Pogues. When a hurricane kills the energy for the summer season, it sets off a series of illegal events that induce the buddies to make decisions. The hunt for their ringleader’s missing forbidden romances father, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the battle between the Pogues and their rivals turn the summer into a filled with mystery and adventure.

Shannon Burke and josh and Jonas Pate created the show and will return for season two as executive producers and showrunners. Castmembers Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten are set to return as well.

