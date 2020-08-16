Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates
Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Outer Banks Season 2: We cannot think of another better way to spend our time amid this lockdown than to see Netflix teen mystery series, Outer Banks. The season is all about the treasure hunt, and it is a story. Since the first season ended in a cliffhanger leaving a lot of queries. Season 2 is on its way to address the purpose.

About the series: Outer Banks

This television series is produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. It was released on April 15, 2020. The narrative has real elements of competition. The story revolves around a bunch of friends, known as Pogues in Carolina’s Outer Banks, who’ve adamant desires of solving the mystery of John B’s missing father.

Release date

Outer Banks’ main cause has not yet confirmed the release of the next season. Although the fans expected the season to get there in April 2021 due to the prevailing COVID situation, the show’s shooting was stopped. This show’s release date is towards the end of 2022 or 2021.

Casting Of The Series

Here’s a rundown of cast individuals we will see in Outer Banks season 2

  • Chase Stokes as John B
  • Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
  • Pope played by Jonathan Daviss
  • JJ played with Rudy Pankow
  • Kiara played by Madison Bailey
  • Charles Esten

The Plot of Outer Banks Season 2:

Season 1 of this series had a storyline of the teenagers teaming up together to seek the hidden treasure attached to the sudden disappearance of the dad of John B. Since the first edition wrapped up, John and Sarah were saved during a storm. Season 2 is supposed to be exciting and more mysterious. According to the sources, the upcoming season’s plot may possess components of love and family issues along with the narrative of John B and Sarah Cameron, along with the main idea of this treasure that is hidden. They’re predicted to be taken to the Bahamas. Mainly season 2 primarily would be focusing on the cliffhanger the previous season ended with. We expect as the narrative would flow, new characters to sail.

