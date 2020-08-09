Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Everyone’s favorite treasure hunting teenagers are heading straight back into the Outer Banks, together with the announcement that Netflix has revived its 2020 adventure puzzle adolescent play, Outer Banks, for another season, Variety reports.

The TV series was described, per Deadline, as”Friday Night Lights matches Dawson’s Creek matches Ozark” and has also been likened to’00s adolescent drama, The O.C., on account of its oceanside setting as well as the youthful, good looking cast. Premiering in April on Netflix, as Forbes reports that the primary year has been a massive victory for the streamer.

Place in a beachside city in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the premise of Outer Banks –“four friends on a treasure hunt”–will on paper sound a little”corny” as string celebrity, Madelyn Cline (who performs Sarah Cameron on the show), quipped to Vogue in an interview in May, but it’s proven to be persuasive viewing because of the leading up-and-coming cast, cool coastal setting, and the remarkable writing lending itself to can not -look-away onscreen drama.

In the first season of this show, Cline’s rich-girl personality, Sarah, gets involved with the so-called rogues’–John B (played with Chase Stokes), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), along with JJ (Rudy Pankow)–that are about a high-stakes, life-altering adventure to solve the mystery of John B’s daddy’s death and hunt for a treasure considered to have been lost at sea just off the Outer Banks. The series has romance, drama, a hurricane escape, and much more, so it is no wonder it has been renewed for a second season, especially given the cliffhanger.

Is Outer Banks season two happening?

Yes. Deadline reports Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. The streamer also shared with an entertaining season two video statements on its official Instagram account with a slew of the original cast members. Watch and revel in the video statement below.

Will the original cast be returning for Outer Banks season two?

Yes. Based on Deadline (and who showcased on the season two cast-centric statement video) all of your Outer Banks favorites, the Pogues, and their competitions, the Kooks, will be back. Chase Stokes will reprise his role as John B, Madelyn Cline will return as Sarah, Madison Bailey yields as Kiara, as will Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Deion Smith as Kelce, and Charles Esten as Ward Cameron.

Variety reports the show’s creators, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, will all be returning for season two, so we can anticipate the second season to have the same magic the first season did.

What will the plot of Outer Banks season two be?

So far, no official storyline details are shown with season one end on a cliffhanger as to whether it would be made by Sarah and John B to the Bahamas–it seems likely that question would be answered. And, given that at the season two announcement movie, Madelyn Cline who plays Sarah said”See you at the Bahamas”–we’re guessing the Bahamas are going to play a part in the next chapter of the treasure hunt story.

Teen Vogue reports showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly that he could see the narrative lasting for”four… possibly five” seasons, so there’s plenty of stories left to tell.

What is the air date for Outer Banks season two?

There is no news as yet on filming season two, and we do not have an air date for the sophomore outing. But, we will update this story as new details have been revealed, so check back here.