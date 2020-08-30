Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date And Will There Be Another Season?

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks, literally was on-trend when it premiered. We must give it credit for bringing a new life into a classical notion. The fundamental topic of the show is about finding a lost dad and the treasure he was seeking. This notion doesn’t sound new to me. However, the strategy that the series has taken into actions is commendable like depicting wealth inequality together with a treasure hunt is merely mind-blowing. Also, the chemistry that the characters have one of them is just lovely.

Will There Be Another Season?

Of course, there will be another season of the series. Netflix has renewed the series for the second season. Netflix greenlit the authors to write several scripts for the second season even before the first time had published. Moreover, Josh Pate, the co-creator, says they seem at the series like a four-season thing. There could be five, but there surely will be four when Netflix allows it.

Well, I guess Netflix will allow the series to continue until the end. After all, we, as the viewers, want to see where all of this leads to. Moreover, John B’s character is simply wonderful, and the bond of friendship between the characters got us all emotional.

Release Date For Outer Banks Season 2

Netflix announced the next season of Outer Banks in July 2020. Now the casting is also happening, so we can anticipate the filming will also start soon for the second season. The shooting begins from the end of August with all the security steps in Charleston, South Carolina.

But still, we have to await the second season for a bit longer. The launch date is still not set for the next season of Outer Banks. Sources said that it could arrive on Netflix sometime in 2021.