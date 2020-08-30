Outer Banks Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks has been among the fantastic new debut series of 2020 for Netflix. It was given a second season order back in July 2020 and seems to be restarting production at the end of August 2020.

The action crime drama featuring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey first touched down on Netflix at mid-April 2020.

Ten episodes in total were released and today, all attention is on season two. So let us dive into what we know thus far.

When will the second season release?

Well, several actors of the show talked about filming; however as we know that isn’t possible right now. Looks like we might need to wait for a little longer for the creation to start. Additionally, even Josh Pate says that the fans will have to wait before the end of 2021. That’s just like a year and a half off at this time.

Well, it is what it is. After all, we cannot risk people’s lifestyles for almost any series. Most probably the production might start at the end of the year.

The Cast of Outer Banks Season 2:

The main characters of the story include Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Davis as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, along with Drew Starkey as Rafe. Moreover, new characters would also be introduced.

The Plot of Outer Banks Season 2:

Season 1 of this series had a story of these teenagers teaming up together to seek out the hidden treasure attached to the abrupt disappearance of John B’s dad. Since the very first edition wrapped up John and Sarah were saved during a storm. Season 2 is supposed to be exciting and mysterious. According to the sources, the storyline of the upcoming season may have elements of love and family issues along with the most important idea of this hidden treasure along with the story of John B and Sarah Cameron. They’re predicted to be taken to the Bahamas. Mainly season 2 mostly would be focusing on the massive cliffhanger the previous season ended with. We anticipate new personalities to sail ashore as the storyline would stream.