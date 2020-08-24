Outer Banks Season 2: Netflix Official Release Date, Expected Cast And All The Latest News

- Advertisement -

The first season of “Outer Banks” premiered on April 15, 2020, and although it didn’t end with a cliffhanger, it did leave the door open for another installment of their Netflix series. The streaming giant hasn’t yet given the green light for new episodes of youth fiction. But, showrunner Jonas Pate disclosed he is writing another season while in quarantine and seeing the series as a”four-season novel.”

In a meeting, Pate also mentioned that the new episodes of “Outer Banks” will likely occur in the Bahamas.

Cast And Character

Netflix has yet to formally announce which celebrities will return for the second season of “Outer Banks” or if fresh characters will be added to the story. As of now, we’re expected these figures to return.

Chase Stokes as John B, the Pogues ringleader

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Princess of the Kooks, along with John B.’s love interest

Madison Bailey as Kiara”Kie,” a trust fund girl who hangs out with the Pogues and Sarah’s former best buddy

Jonathan Davis as Pope, the mind of the Pogues

Rudy Pankow as JJ, John B’s best buddy since third grade Who’s a surfer

Austin North as Topper, Sarah’s boyfriend and fellow Kook who uttered the Pogues

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, John B’s boss, also Sarah’s father

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Sarah’s older brother

Release Date

The next season of “Outer Banks” doesn’t yet have a premiere date on Netflix, but the new episodes could reach the streaming stage in late 2021. Due to COVID-19, it is very likely to take to get to the stage that is streaming.

If the streaming system renews “Outer Banks” for a second season, the team likely won’t begin filming until overdue 2020 or premature 2021, because of series and movie productions was stopped due to the coronavirus.