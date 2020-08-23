Our Listing Of The Most-Watched TV Shows That Week By The Significant Streaming Services The Gamut

- Advertisement -

Our listing of the most-watched TV shows that week by the significant streaming services runs the gamut,

TV shows

such as many different shows from platforms such as Netflix but also newer rivals such as Peacock and Apple TV+.

At the top of this week’s list is The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix original series about a group of superheroes

that’s been described as Netflix’s response to the X-Men franchise.

Season two of The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix in the end of July.

As I write these words, Netflix’s original series —

that has been known on several occasions because the streamer’s answer to the X-Men franchise —

is sitting in the #2 spot on Netflix’s current internally-produced ranking of the Top 10 TV shows across the platform.

But that’s after the show, that was adapted from a comic book series by Gerard Way

and tells the story of a family of superhero siblings, was able to pull off an admirable feat following the debut of its second season on July 31.

As noted by Forbes, The Umbrella Academy became the next Netflix series to maintain the #1 place on that record for 14 days.

And, in fact, it still does —

on third-party rankings of this most-watched TV shows at this time from sources such as the streaming search engine destination

that has shared using its most recent look at exactly what streaming crowds are consuming the maximum of right now.

For the week of August 13-19, The was #1 with a bullet,

in a time when these rankings are becoming more competitive than ever as streamers

and networks which range from HBO to Peacock and Apple TV+ increasingly churn out popular shows which are increasing these lists.

By Netflix’s official description of what happens in Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy:

The personalities”must find a way to reunite, figure out what triggered doomsday, put a stop to it,

and return to the present timeline to prevent that additional apocalypse.

Presently, the show enjoys a solid 88% score on as well as an 82% critics rating.

As for the remainder of this week’s listing of the Top 10 most-watched TV shows in the a variety of streaming services,

it should be noted that Netflix’s competitions are getting a lot more serious about their involvement in the so-called Streaming Wars. Apple TV+, for example,

has entered the list nowadays, something it hasn’t done as much on account of how it doesn’t have as deep a library of articles as rival streamers,

by design (check out our interview with Bill Lawrence, founder of this newest Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, here).

HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Yellowstone on Peacock — additionally, there are so many other fantastic shows to enjoy this week.

Again, each of these were the most-streamed for August 13-19: