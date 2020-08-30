Oresuki Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Latest Updates?

- Advertisement -

Oresuki year 1 was a massive hit among anime fans, they’re waiting to know if their favourite anime show will launch season 2. We ate have it covered as we put in details concerning the upcoming period of Oresuki. Oresuki is a Japanese anime series that is a change of a Japanese lighting novel with the same title composed by Rakuda and exemplified by Buriki.

- Advertisement -

It is initially known as Ore wo Suki Nano wa Omae Dake ka yo. Season 1 which was released in 2019, was a huge hit and hence the fans are eagerly waiting for the latest news on Oresuki Season two. Season 1 of this anime was released on October 2, 2019, and it ended on December 25, 2019, along with a total of 12 episodes were published in the very first year.

Oresuki Season 2 Release Date

For those lovers asking when will Oresuki season 2 release, we can safely say that it will premiere in 2021. Even though there is absolutely no official statement of the upcoming season from the founders, there are various talks about the next season on social media. Due to the current pandemic situation, there might be a slight delay in season 2. Stay tuned to Gizmo Sheets for more updates.

Oresuki Season 2 Plot

Oresuki Season two will continue from where year 1 finished, and it was a cliffhanger ending for now 1. After the release of the Oresuki Season 1 finale, the firm behind it required to its site to confirm that a special Oresuki Are You the Only One Who Loves Me? OVA (original video anime) will be published in the first summer of 2020. This can be Oresuki Are You the Only One Who Loves Me? Episode 13.

Oresuki Season 2 Trailer

Since season 2 of Oresuki isn’t officially declared there is not any trailer for this season.

Oresuki Season 2 Cast

Amatsuyu Kisaragi voiced by Daiki Yamashita

Sumireko Sanshokuin voiced by Haruka Tomatsu

Aoi Hinata voiced by Haruka Shiraishi

Sakura Akino voiced by Sachika Misawa

Taiyо̄ Ōga voiced by Yuma Uchida

Hina Hanetachi voiced by Shiori Mikami

Chiharu Yо̄ki voiced by Nao Tōyama

Asaka Mayama voiced by Shuka Saito

Other Significant Characters

Kimie Kamata voiced by Iori Saeki

Momo Sakurabara voiced by Risa Taneda

Luna Kusami voiced by Konomi Kohara

Yasuo Hazuki voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Keike Kisaragi voiced by Yukari Tamura