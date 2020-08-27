Home Technology Opening The Door To Innovation With Data Superpowers
Technology

Opening The Door To Innovation With Data Superpowers

By- Shankar
Opening The Door To Innovation With Data Superpowers

Opening The Door To Innovation Helping your data teams do their jobs means empowering them to work efficiently and without barriers. This article looks at how AI and ML technologies can empower your teams to help your business grow and how to make modern data analytics work for you.

Last week, I celebrated my first anniversary as general manager and VP of engineering for our data analytics platform here at Google Cloud. Despite all the unprecedented experiences we’ve had this year, we’re thankful to have technology that allows us to continue to have healthy, direct relationships with our customers.

No matter the industry—finance, retail, gaming, or telco—people often ask me how they can run their businesses like Google. They’re asking how they can apply the latest innovations in data analytics and AI/ML toward better business outcomes, and whether the secret is in hiring the best and the brightest minds.

As the World Economic Forum highlighted a few weeks ago, data has become a “new factor of production” that has the potential to change business models, push industry boundaries, and create new market structures. I’m humbled that so many customers have chosen Google Cloud to help them on their journey to innovating and transforming their business with data. I’ve found that what matters is enabling your teams to do their best jobs in my years of experience.

Today, with the incredible technologies we have available, helping your data teams do their jobs means empowering them to work efficiently and without barriers. There’s so much possibility with AI and ML technology, along with real-time analytics. Still, there’s also so much to know and understand how these technologies work and how you can use them wisely. And having the right tools opens doors.

Today, users in every business area—sales, marketing, logistics, and others—need to access and use data insights to do their jobs. But they often have to rely on a handful of data analysts to get that information. When it comes to more sophisticated analytics, like making predictions, even data analysts are not enough. For that, business users have to lean on data scientists, who are even more scarce. And everyone relies on data engineers to make sure that data ingestions and processing machinery are up and running.

When each of these users is empowered with the right tools, they can do their best work. That’s a leap that many businesses can make today—the solutions are available, and data experts are eager to dive in. Of course, in today’s broad data landscape, it can seem overwhelming to know where to start with data analytics tools. For many businesses, it still seems like a giant leap to incorporate specialized technologies such as AI and ML. Until recently, using these advanced tools required skills or intensive training, or a significant financial investment. But restricting advanced tools to a select few in business isn’t scalable, and it doesn’t lead to productive teams, either.

