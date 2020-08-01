OnePlus 8T May Not be much better to OnePlus 8

- Advertisement -

OnePlus 8T May Not be much better Compared to OnePlus 8

Standard hints

The OnePlus Nord has just recently been established, but we might already have noticed a benchmark for another OnePlus phone, specifically the OnePlus 8T.

A record on Geekbench (an agency that tests the operation of smartphones and other devices) was seen for a OnePlus mobile using the version number KB2001. The OnePlus 8T name is not utilized, but that version number does not match any handset that was existing, and the details are broadly based on what we are anticipating from the OnePlus 8T.

Nevertheless, the grade is not super-impressive. To begin with, it lists only 8GB of RAM — that is an alternative for the OnePlus8 and OnePlus Nord, however it is not the highest amount you may get with phone.

Additionally, it lists’kona’ since the chipset, which will be a market codename used for the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus; although both of those are chips, we would expect for your 865 Plus, because that is better and newer.

the scores achieved by the phone are 912 for single-core, and 3288 for multi-core, both of which are roughly in line with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

So if this leaked benchmark is genuine, and it’s for the OnePlus 8T, then the upcoming phone might not be much of an upgrade on its predecessors – although it’s worth noting that this would be an early result, so it won’t necessarily be representative of the final performance of the phone.

Plus, there will almost certainly be models with more than 8GB of RAM, and likely also a OnePlus 8T Pro, which should be more powerful again. So while the results here aren’t special, that doesn’t mean the finished phones won’t impress.

Right now it’s unclear exactly when the OnePlus 8T range will land, but based on past launches it will probably be in the region of September to November. We’d expect plenty more leaks and rumors before then though, and TechRadar will cover all the credible ones, so stay tuned for updates