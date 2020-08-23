One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot And More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

One Punch Man Season 3: A Japanese superhero Company called One Punch Man Began in 2009. It is created by Western artist ONE. This action-drama began as a webcomic in early 2009 and it’s been a significant hit. By July this past year, it’s surpassed 8 million hits. The manga adaptation of this series by the same title had sold 20 million copies. With this achievement, an anime version of “One Punch Man” was announced in 2015.

One Punch Man Plot

The anime series was directed by Shingo Natsume. The first season has twelve episodes and aired in December 2015. In the next September, the second season for the series was announced. The series was adored by all anime fans.

- Advertisement -

The narrative revolves around Saitama. Saitama lives on a supercontinent Earth where monsters and villains are causing a great deal of destruction in the cities. To fight this, Agoni, who’s a millionaire, generates the Hero Association. This institution employs superheroes to defeat evil. He is a self-trained superhero who can defeat any enemy with one punch. But he is so strong that nobody can fight him. This contributed to him sense overwhelmingly exhausted.

One Punch Man Season 3

There, he meets other heroes. As monsters start to appear more and cause chaos, they’ve fought against them. The Hero Association stands against the Monster Association. The chords maintain giving the heroes a tricky time. They ruin numerous cities, including the one which Saitama resides in. Garo was a fighter, previously a part of the Hero Association but then he changed his alliances and combines the Dragon Organization. In combat, Saitama defeats him spares his life.

The fans were quite invested in the series in the 2 seasons. They’re eagerly awaiting the third year to come but so far, the launch date has just been postponing. The elongated wait time has left the lovers disappointed. On account of this COVID-19 pandemic and several filming limitations, the lovers don’t have any option but to wait.