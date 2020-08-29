One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know About This Show

- Advertisement -

One Punch Man is a Japanese superhero, action, humor series. The series consists of ONE. The first season of this series is crafted by Shingo Natsume and the next season is crafted by Chikara Sakurai.

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date

The show hasn’t been renewed by the showrunners formally as yet. It’s the anime’s growing popularity that leads to the buzz that season 3 will also be premiered. Let’s hope for the best that season 3 doesn’t take a very long time as season 2 is required for it to be uninstalled. It is considering that the prevailing coronavirus situation a delay can definitely be predicted for the release of season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot

One-Punch Man tells us the story of a superhero, Saitama. He could overcome any enemy with only a punch, but he is looking for a worthy competition.

Saitama is an exceptional hero on the world of aliens, however he feels that his life is empty. He believes that his hero’s life is pointless and he has no respect from anyone. He has lost his hair due to intense training. It appears that Tatsumaki is the culprit from the third season. Tatsumaki had been drunk. Saitama was wondering why Tatsumaki has stabbed Zombieman. Genos understands that it was Saitama’s fault. In the last season, we can see cyborg’s miserable conditions. Let’s expected that a marvelous third time!