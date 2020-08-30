Home TV Series Netflix One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And...
One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Details

By- Anand mohan
One Punch Man, Saitama to return with his mysteriously strong body for the third season. It is already verified that this anime will return for the third season. Well, that does not surprise me as Anime like this one deserves another one. You see that the wordplay I did there, HaHa. Now the question arises, when will the final season air?

Release Date

The previous period of the anime aired between April and July 2019. We’d expected it to discharge around the same time this year also. But looks like the pandemic delayed it too. I don’t know how can the pandemic affects the production of an anime, that is majorly produced through software but it’s delayed it.

We have not got the newest release date yet, nevertheless, we anticipate it to be revealed shortly. Maybe the production team is waiting for a suitable time to drop this invaluable information. We expect it to be published around the Spring of 2021 or maybe earlier than that.

As far as the Netflix launch is concerned, it will be available to flow on Netflix once it’s completed its release in Japanese. Therefore it will release on Netflix a few months following its premiere in Japanese.

Cast

There will be no new member joining the cast of a single Punch Man season 3. Unfortunately, the next season would have its previous cast which includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama
Kaito Ishikawa as Genos
Youji as Bespectacled Worker
Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker
Nobuo Tobita as Sitch
Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator

Plot

Well, no plot details are shown as usual. But, we do have some insights about what is gonna occur. Firstly, Garo is gonna become an actual monster. We can only imagine that that power would be like. Perhaps he’d have sufficient power to stand against Saitama’s punch.

Second, the fierce battle of Saitama is very much due today. We saw him break a sweat in the first season so the next season would only be right for another one. Perhaps we might see him almost lose this moment. Who knows!

Trailer

The official trailer has not yet come out. The season will be postponed due to this Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans are still enthusiasts because of it. So, don’t be let down. So, this is some good news because of its comic lovers coming soon. Are you enthusiastic or not!

Anand mohan

