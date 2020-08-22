Home TV Series Netflix One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
With Upcoming One Punch Man period 3, One punch man is an anime series. The very first season published in 2015. It may come as a shock to you that the series took 5 years to release season 2 which published in 2019. At first, a webcomic premiered in 2009. It had been composed by ONE. After the fame and the love it got in the audience, they created manga anime out of it.

Release Date of One Man Punch season 3

Sadly, there is no release date until today. However, there are assumptions that the show could air by the past of 2020. These are just expectations and we still don’t know if it might take years for the discharge or a month.

The cast of One Man Punch season 3

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Ueda, Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider, and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes. These are the character who is predicted to be there in season 3. Though, the founders haven’t uttered anything regarding the cast nonetheless.

The plot of One Man Punch season 3

The name of the series itself hints us towards a man with abilities. Saitama, a superhuman who is capable to vanquish anybody with a single punch is your limelight of the show. The moment he becomes aware of his abilities, he begins meeting more people with similar skills. Then he turns into a coach and guides. Later, they establish a hero company. From the coming, we will get to see more of the Dragon Organization. We will witness to see several conflicts, and Garou will proceed whether Saitama will conquer the creatures and to Dragon Organization.

Trailer of One Man Punch season 3

No, there is no trailer yet. We’ll keep you updated if it gets uploaded

Stay connected for further updates on One Punch Man and more other movies and web shows!

Anand mohan

