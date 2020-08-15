One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

Animated series has become a great deal of lam light nowadays and if we have to pick a particular genre then the person who has any supernatural element is doing a great job. If we talk of supernatural animated series then we’re familiar with the unique subjects of Japanese series since they have a different sort of characterization and storyline. One of the best that we have today is One Punch Man.

When can we anticipate One Punch Man 3? Is it coming soon?

The season one of One Punch Man released on 5 October 2015. It finished on 20 December 2015 with amazing 12 episodes. Nearly after annually, we’ve the next season and it has also 12 episodes. The second season came on 9 April 2019 and it ended on 2 July 2019.

If we look up in the third season then no official announcement has been accomplished by the manufacturers. However, as we are aware that season two has received a great review then there are a whole lot of chances of year. It is also stated that the work upon the third season has started but nothing has been assured. And if the job is in progress then we may get it at the end of 2021.

What about the castings of One Punch Person 3

Surely, every character will probably be back with the identical dubbing artists. So if we look up in the previous ones then we will have them – Saitama dubbed by Makoto Furukawa (for Japanese) and Max Mittelman (such as English), Genos dubbed by Kaito Ishikawa (for Japanese) and Zach Aguilar (for English), Vaccine Man by Ryusei Nakao (for Japanese) and Christopher R. Santa (for English), Tornado dubbed by Aoi Yuki (for Japanese) and Corina Boettger (for English), Bang dubbed by Kazuhiro Yamaji (for Japanese) and May Barret (for English) and Atomic Samurai voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (for Japanese) and Kyle Hebert (for English).

One Punch Man Plot, and What do we expect from One Punch Man 3?

It is the story of a boy whose title is Saitama and he is considered to have some supernatural ability of punching. Saitama is regarded as a superhero due to the power that he exerts. He can conquer anybody to death just by one punch. As his ability is beyond amazing so that’s why no one could conquer or challenge him. So he needs a foe or a competitor who can be like him can challenge him for a fight.

The season three would be quite interesting to observe. We might find any official statements soon.