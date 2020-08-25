One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

- Advertisement -

One Punch Man Season 3, There are very few anime series popular and commercially effective than One Punch Man. Ever since the show was first established in 2015, it has dominated the anime community, and Season Two only served to add the hype it created. However, It’s been over a year since fans watched Season 2 of One Punch Man, and they’re wondering why the popular anime franchise is not yet revived.

Release Date

As of this moment, there has been no official statement regarding the renewal. We can only predict because of the prevalence of the series; it is not likely that One Punch Man won’t be renewed. Even though there haven’t been any updates on the renewal of this series, there were rumors that One Punch Man was supposed to release in mid-June-July. We can only presume that the ongoing pandemic has forced the team to make any conclusions. Although we expect the series to discharge by mid-2021. Till then, we will need to wait for any official verification from the creators of this series.

Cast

There’s no official announcement regarding the throw, however, we anticipate the same lead characters to return for the third season. The primary characters and their voice-overs(English) for a Single Punch Person are — Max Mittelman as Saitama, Zach Aguilar as Genos, Erik Scott Kimerer as Sonic, Will Barret like Silverfang, Kyle Hebert as Atomic Samurai, Sara Cravens as Dotei, Taylor Henry as Metal Knight, Rich Brown as King, Vernon Dew as Zombieman and Patrick Seitz as Tank-top Master.

Plot

We saw in Season 2 the story follows the same pattern. The general story revolves around Saitama, a Superhero who wins his struggle with a single punch. As there is not any specific news in the founders of One Punch Man, we expect the narrative to continue with some developments and brand new characters. This should mean that Season Three will be quite action-packed, with a few epic fight scenes.