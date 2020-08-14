Home TV Series Netflix “One Punch Man” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast,...
“One Punch Man” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
One Punch Man” is undoubtedly one of the all-time favorite superhero anime web series. It is basically an adaptation of the Yusuke Mutara’s manga series and One’s Japanese web comic.

This popular animated series premiered in 2015. It has been almost five years since its release and the span of these five years, this series has released two seasons. This series is so popular that it was dubbed in English in 2016. On Netflix, the English and Spanish versions of the first season of the series, “One Punch Man” is also available. However, the second season has not yet arrived on Netflix.

This series revolves around Saitama, who is quite tired of defeating his opponents and winning all the battles with a single punch. He remains in search of a powerful rival who can give him a good competition.

Like the first season, the second season had twelve episodes and its episodes aired from April 9, 2019 to July 2, 2019. After the completion of the second season, fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the third season. So, let us check out some of the essential details of the third season.

Release date of “One Punch Man” Season 3

The first season arrived in 2015 and fans had to wait for almost four long years for the second season. Thankfully, “One Punch Man” has been renewed for the third season. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of arrival of the third season.

Due to the ongoing situation of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become very difficult to predict the release date of the upcoming third season. However, the makers have not yet shared whether the pandemic has affected the release date or not. Earlier, fans were under the impression that they might get season 3 in 2021, but considering the present scenario, nothing can be predicted.

The expected plot of “One Punch Man” Season 3

Fans were a little disappointed with the animation of the second season but this has not affected their enthusiasm for the third season. Fans have high hopes for season 3.

It seems that in season 3, Saitama will have to face tough competition from Garou and Garou will be presented as a worthy opponent for Saitama. Season 3 is expected to be very thrilling and may have furious battles between the Heroes and Monsters.

The cast of “One Punch Man” Season 3

Fans are likely to hear the following artist as the voices of different characters of “One Punch Man” Season 3:

  • Makoto Furukawa as Saitama
  • Kaito Ishikawa as Genos
  • Yûki Kaji as Sonic
  • Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou

Along with them, many other artists are also a part of the cast. In the English version, the cast of voice artists may include Max Mittelman (Saitama), Greg Chun ( Garou), Zach Aguilar (Genos).

Simran Jaiswal

