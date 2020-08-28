Home Entertainment One Punch Man Season 3: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast,...
EntertainmentTV Series

One Punch Man Season 3: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
One-Punch Man is a Japanese web comic produced by Forest. It was originally a manga that has been turned in to anime. With some famous fight scenes and personalities that are successful in their way, the series went viral and has been viewed almost 7.2 million occasions at record time. In Japan, the first manga is known to market over 10 million copies, and in 2015, it had been nominated for an Iser award.

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date

The series hasn’t been renew by the showrunners officially as yet. It is the anime’s growing popularity that contributes to the buzz that season 3 will surely be premiered also. Let us hope for the very best that season 3 doesn’t require a long time as season 2 took for it to be streamed. Considering that the prevailing coronavirus scenario a delay can definitely be predicted for the release of season 3.

The cast of One Punch Man Season 3

The cast of the Once Punch Man would obviously be the same as their characters aren’t like any others. Here they are- Saitama from the voice of Makoto Furulawa (Japanese) and Max Mittelman (English), Genos dubbed by Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) and Zach Aguilar (English), Vaccine Man by Ryusei Nakao (Japanese) and Christopher R. Sabat (English), Tornado by Aoi Yuki (Japanese) and Corina Boettgar (English), Bang by Kazuhiro Yamaji (Japanese) and Will Barret (English) and Atomic Samurai by Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese) and Kyle Hebert (English).

The Storyline of One Punch Man Season 3

The story of the anime series revolves around the primary lead, Saitama, who has a superpower of murdering people with just 1 punch. As the plot proceeds, Saitama is searching for a challenging enemy who would stand up more than only 1 punch due to him getting bored because of a lack of struggles. The way the story goes in season 3 of the series isn’t known as yet. There would be space for new characters and turns in the story, which will keep its audiences engaged throughout for certain.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

