One Punch Man: 3 Boomers We Are Not Able To Understand Till The Date of Release!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
One Punch Man, the superior anime series whose third season is very anticipated. With the ultimate episode constructing as much as a possible struggle between the Hero group and the Monsters group, we can not wait to look at what occurs subsequent. Nevertheless, we’d have to attend for fairly alongside. The primary two seasons additionally had a big hole between them.

Nicely, what I need to focus on in the present day is in regards to the error that we nonetheless don’t perceive. Though One Punch Man just isn’t a lot of a fancy present, it certain does have some twisting theories connected to it.

To start with, I don’t know if you happen to observed it however the second season’s animation appeared a bit of off. It simply didn’t have that essence like the primary season. The digital camera angles had been all messy and fewer descriptive, the looks of Genos was much less genuine and extra.

I feel it was as a result of the animation studio within the first season was Mad House and within the second season was J.C Workers. Moreover, the second season didn’t have its original director Shingo Natsume.

The second factor that we don’t actually understand even after 2 seasons of the show is, How is Saitama so highly effective? C’mon he can’t be severe when was that he obtained it by working towards his intense train regime. I don’t know however I’ve a sense that Saitama did one thing silly like drank some form of radioactive drink unintentionally and gained that superpower.

The very last thing that I don’t understand is that within the episode the place that sea king attacked. Why did Saitama not run there along with his super-speed? We all know that Saitama is tremendous quick. In an episode within the second season, we noticed him doing a little speedy issues just like the one the place he creates his replicas in entrance of that ninja. He might have simply run to struggle that sea king as a substitute of going there on the again of a bicycle.

