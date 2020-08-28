Home Corona One major US city has secured back down again because of the...
Corona

One major US city has secured back down again because of the coronavirus.

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

COVID-19

A major US city is going back into lockdown today due to COVID-19.
One major US city has secured back down again because of the coronavirus.
A stay-at-home order is now in effect that covers the Hawaiian island of Oahu, which includes the state’s capital city of Honolulu.
Hawaii has been the most recent example of a couple of brutal yet fundamental truths about the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the coronavirus-inspired lockdown that was set to start Thursday about the island of Oahu — which also encompasses the state capital of Honolulu.

safe” corners of the united states.

Time was, Hawaii was considered as among the few so-called”safe” corners of the united states.

Also Read:   The CDC Revised Its Advice On Masks Advising Individuals In Case Respirators And Medical Face Masks Are Not Available In Stores To Wear Any Face Cover.
- Advertisement -

Its standing as an island and the comparative difficulty

in getting to it appeared to make it a bit tougher for the coronavirus to propagate

to it from the US mainland compared to, say, involving adjacent states

like New York and New Jersey.

order meaning the closure of non-essential businesses like retail shops and gyms.

Also Read:   Long-lasting resistance to the novel coronavirus - that is the endgame

They will have to stay closed for a couple of months,

and this arrangement also keeps public spaces such as parks and beaches and bars, closed, also.

lockdown secured

The lockdown order went into effect throughout Oahu following local press reporting 215 new instances of the virus in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Also Read:   28-year-old coronavirus denier who invested 69

To begin with, churches will continue to be able to provide services.

Also, local officials have been gearing up for a significant attempt

to keep cases low once Oahu comes from this stay-at-home order

— that will occur a couple of weeks from today, at the oldest.

A news release concerning the return to shutdown states the following:

The order”requires all people anywhere on Oahu to shelter in place — which is, remain at home and operate from home –

– except for specific essential activities and for many businesses

within the city to cease activities, except for particular essential companies,

health care operations, essential infrastructure, and essential government functions”

Also Read:   A new surge of coronavirus cases will be preceded by a clear warning sign-Dr Fauci

strategy for the prevention

The strategy for the prevention attempt post-lockdown includes

conducting at least 5,000 evaluations every day.

coronavirus tests

In addition, the coronavirus tests will be liberated, and participants won’t require insurance or a referral to receive one.

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Next-gen iPad Air escape shows a feature never before seen in an iPad or iPhone.

Technology Pooja Das -
iPad or iPhone. Next-gen iPad Air escape shows a feature never before seen in an iPad or iPhone. A few rumors said a new iPad Air...
Read more

Highschool DxD Season 5 Confirmed! 2020 Release Date, Cast And Story Details

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Animes are getting tremendous recognition in young youth. Lots of the Japanese animes continue to be a hit and we've got today one of...
Read more

One major US city has secured back down again because of the coronavirus.

Corona Pooja Das -
COVID-19 A major US city is going back into lockdown today due to COVID-19. One major US city has secured back down again because of the...
Read more

So Here Is Everything We Know About Fast & Furious 9

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
In a since-deleted post on Instagram Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel revealed he has been locked in a war with its creators...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast And Renewal Status

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Anne With An E is a Play TV series based on the Book by Lucy Maud Montgomery.
Also Read:   Finally Deadpool 3’ Is coming
We all have heard the news of the...
Read more

So Here Is Everything We Know About Alita: Battle Angel 2 And The Plans Which Cameron And Rodriguez Need For The Sequel

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Alita: Battle Angel is an action movie with a cyberpunk story. The movie was released on January 31, 2019, and is based on manga...
Read more

Amazon’s best ice cream maker – Available after a long wait

Amazon Prime Pooja Das -
Amazon's best ice cream maker Ice cream Maker - You'll be so angry you waited this long to get Amazon's best ice cream maker, but...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything you need to know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
No one in the world has remained ignorant of this trend that Sacred Games had brought in upon a time, redefining the meaning of...
Read more

Coronavirus transmission from asymptomatic carriers is possible.

Corona Pooja Das -
Coronavirus This coronavirus study might have you rethinking your next excursion. A research shows that coronavirus transmission from asymptomatic carriers is possible. COVID-19 can spread inside an...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Everything You Know So Far

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
It's been almost a decade when Diablo three got released, and now we've exciting news for its launching of Diablo 4. Allen Adham said, "season...
Read more
© World Top Trend