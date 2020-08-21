- Advertisement -

One Florida school district is already forced to quarantine more than 300 students and teachers as a result of possible exposure to this novel coronavirus

The community also revealed that being exposed to someone with coronavirus symptoms does not necessarily indicate that everyone in the classroom will be quarantined.

In the latest sign that reopening colleges in the United States with a pandemic still raging was never a good idea,

one Florida school district has had to quarantine more than 300 students and teachers as a result of possible cases of COVID-19 from the classrooms.,

data in the Martin County School District shows that 292 students and 14 teachers from five schools in

the district have been shipped home since school began last Tuesday.

Two hundred thirty-one of the students are in high school, and 61 are in elementary school.

Speaking to school board members on Tuesday,

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord along with other district officials suggested that some of

the blame should be placed on parents who are sending their children to school before they have made sure that they are not infected with the virus.

“I want to strengthen the fact that people will need to take the personal responsibility in this,” Gaylord said.

“If your kids are sick, please do not send them to school.”

Martin County School District’s Pandemic Response Team clarifi that some parents were sending their kids to school after they had been test for the virus,

but before the results have been returned.

When the evaluations have come back positive, the kids have already subjected their classmates and teachers into the virus,

at which point the school has no choice but to send everybody that came into contact with the child home.

“If anybody in your household is COVID-19 positive, do not send your kids to school,” explained Carol Ann Vitani,

health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Martin County. “The whole household is on quarantine.”

Despite such a high number of pupils and teachers being quarantine in such a short time,

board celebrity Christia Li Roberts clarified on Tuesday that the school district’s guidelines do not automatically ensure that someone showing symptoms of COVID-19

will result in everyone in the classroom being quarantine.

It isn’t a symptom which gets you a ticket home,” Roberts explained.

“It needs to have the word’positive’ in it, while it’s either a positive instance or a presumed positive,

meaning that you had contact with a person with a real situation and you’re showing symptoms.

But only symptoms by itself doesn’t get your class, everybody walking out the door and going home.”

Reopening colleges never made much sense in the first place,

however this Florida school district is indicative of just how hard it is to keep teachers

and students safe from disease.

Even when everyone is following the rules and being careful as they possibly can be,

all it takes is one mistake to create an outbreak.