One couple from Singapore, fed up with their coronavirus quarantine a few months ago.

determined to find creative and start a website that suits the wanderlust in all because most of us can’t travel right now.

The effect has been”WindowSwap,” a website that introduces visitors with movie snippets of everything you see when looking through the windows from peoples’ houses from all over the world.

The entries have come everywhere from Giza into Brooklyn and so many points between.

About two months before, during what they describe as the strictest part of the coronavirus quarantine in Singapore.

Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam were beginning to become nervous and feel”a little antsy” from the couples’ one-bedroom apartment.

He’d shared a picture of the view from his window, looking out into the northeastern Spanish city he calls home.

“I remember he had been complaining about being tired of it he was under lockdown too. of course — but it seemed amazing to us,” Ranjit told BGR through email. If we couldn’t

areas, maybe we can swap window views. And pretend we had been someplace else for a while.”

Pretending to be somewhere else for some time was the motive behind”WindowSwap,” a site these two creatives.

along with freelance developer Maryam Touimi Benjelloun, chose to launch back in June.

The concept is for people around the world to shoot 10-minute video clips from the view of looking through a window in their house or apartment and to submit these to the couple’s site.

So far, tens of thousands of folks around the world have done thus (all you have to do is email a horizontal, HD video which includes your window and framework to [email protected]).

The results offer a welcome escape, however brief, from the sensation of being trapped at home, wherever you happen to be in the world.

The best way to enjoy the website, in my opinion, is to a big, expansive computer screen. And make sure your sound is switched on.

As you cycle through the various video snippets, you may even find yourself feeling a strange bit of aid.

You will see people carrying markets down the road. Cars are sputtering by.

A cat stuck using a typewriter in the warm glow of sunlight.

I tap on the button in the bottom of the screen to cycle to another”window.

” and I’m greeted with”Taylor’s Window,” which overlooks an intersection in Brooklyn.

You view bicyclists, pedestrians, cars driving by shops, and it is so dull and so beautiful at precisely the same time,.

because the one thing that you don’t see, searching through these submitted window views?

There is no sign of the coronavirus pandemic that has murdered more than 719,000 people as of late Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It is just boring signs of ordinary life, something that can trick you, if you let it.

into shaking off your coronavirus-induced malaise even for only a couple of minutes to remind yourself that life, really, goes on.

The couple explained that since launching the”WindowSwap” site, they’d received more than 3,000 submissions.

“People seem to love it for various reasons,” Ranjit stated.

“It soothes them or gives them a sense (of) peace, or it suits their inner voyeur. Some mentioned that it helps with their homesickness.

Others say (it) helps make a bit for their cancelled travel plans.

All I know is — Adam, from where you’re in Derbyshire in the East Midlands of England (according to the ID of that particular window perspective above),

I’m hoping you’ll do us a solid and upload more of your own window perspectives.

with more of that rural English countryside.

It looks, to this quarantined American, like absolute paradise on Earth.

“We’re so happy to have touched so many individuals around the globe.