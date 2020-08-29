On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal And More Other Updates

- Advertisement -

On My Block is just another teen drama clubbed with humor as well as the adolescent issues connected to the growing kids. It takes us on a comedy spree, and undoubtedly, the show has made its mark among the most well-known shows on the top online streaming stage Netflix. It’s three seasons in the kitty, with the third one must launch in March 2020.

Renewal Status

Normally, Netflix takes per month to officially announce concerning whether it would be launching a brand new season or not, as everything is based on the quantities of viewership and achievement rates that the series has gained so far. And we believe that the online streaming giant would certainly do that as how can it not revive a web play which serves as one of the most-watched and favorite ones!

Release Date

However, what might be stopping Netflix from making any statement is the ongoing Coronavirus or even COVID-19 outbreak which has put the entire world on a standstill. And since the manufacturing programs are placed on hold, we cannot anticipate when it will restart again. So a 2020 launch for season 4 is not seen. Of course, this isn’t the first internet show or movie that has got affected due to the pandemic, but most of us are enduring, and we can do but nothing else for it.

Plot

The series revolves around a group of four neighborhood friends who’ve developed a fantastic bond of friendship, but now they’re entering a new phase of high school. How would they manage the unique challenges and modifications by keeping their long friendship forms the whole crux of this show?

Cast

It celebrities Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruben’Ruby’ Martinez Jr, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, along with others as well. So let us wait for a further announcement by either the makers or Netflix until we keep you further posted.