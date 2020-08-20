On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

On My Block Season 4, On My Block is a teen drama filled with humor to amuse us thoroughly. It’s produced by Crazy Cat Lady Productions and distributed all around the World by Netflix. The show has released 3 seasons till now. The first and second season has 10 episodes while the third season has 8. The very first season was published on 16th March 2018, next on 29th March 2019 and third on 11 March 2020. Fans are far too excited for the On my block season 4.

Release Date

There is not any official information regarding the release of the fourth year nonetheless. But it’s anticipated that it’ll release in March 2021. The pandemic might have some effect on the sequence. So, let us wait for the manufacturers of this series to spill any info soon.

Cast

The cast for the upcoming season comprises:

Sierra Capri as Monse

Diego Tinoco as Cesar

Jason Genao as Ruby

Brett Gray as Jamal

Jessica Marie Gracia as Jasmine

Julio Marcius as Spooky

We’re still waiting for its official list of the cast to be released soon.

Plot

The plot of this drama is based on a set. Following the finish of the previous season, the group of friends begins to diverge. The mouse has yet another pair of pairs, and Ruby seems for shapes in comparison to Brett and Cesar. As fans, we would like you to have a fantastic family and to be together. When the Netflix streaming series restore it, the team will go back to work, and we might have a teaser for an air date.

We’ll update you with any additional information associated with the show. Until then you can binge-watch the other 3 seasons of this series and laugh during the monotonous pandemic.

Trailer

Regrettably, there is no trailer for the show till now. There’s still time for the release of the series so trailer might be released a month before.