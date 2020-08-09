Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal...
On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

By- Anand mohan
On My Block year, 3 was able to grab all the essential attention, the show made it to Netflix’s top 10, and it deserved it, with raving reviews and evaluations we all expect that the series comes back with another season 4.

Thus, without wasting any more time, let’s get into the facts about a possible season 4 to On My Block.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE

Netflix usually takes up to 4 weeks to renew a series for one more season dependent on the viewership, they never disclose their views online, it has been nearly four weeks, and we have not yet heard a phrase from Netflix. However, fans shouldn’t worry as sometimes it requires more time than usual.

On My Block’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich has signed a multi-year contract with Netflix and wants to continue the series, each season of the series has followed a pattern of landing in March, also if season 4 proceeds to this pattern, we could expect the series to return by March of 2021.

CAST

Here is a list of cast members We’ll see in On My Block year 4

Monse played by Sierra Capri
Cesar played by Diego Tinoco
Ruby played with Jason Genao
Jamal played by Brett Gray
Jasmine played by Jessica Marie Garcia
Spooky played by Julio Macias
We may also see some new add on in season 4. However, nothing was disclosed yet.

PLOT

One thing about the show which makes it even more intriguing is that the uncertainty of their plotlines and characters. We can not be too confident about what is to happen next.

A lot of things happened in year 3. At some point, the story will take up from there, but we’ll see a lot of changes in Jamal and Ruby’s life.

That’s all for now we will keep fans updated on the most recent news about On My Block year 4 until then continue reading with us!

Also Read:   Knightfall season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
