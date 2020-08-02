On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

- Advertisement -

On My Block is a teen comedy-drama web tv series. It is Made by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series first aired in 2018 on Netflix. The vibrant storylines and throws are well appreciated by the critics. The series has had a successful run of three seasons. The show is not renewed yet, but the fans believe the series is going to be renewed for a fourth installment.

Will There Be A Fourth Installment Of On my Block?

The streaming giants normally wait for a month before renewing any series. They assess the ratings and the number of audiences for the particular series and announce the renewal. The show is a fan favorite and will be renewed for a fourth installment. Thinking about the cliffhangers, in the third season, the show is supposed to get a renewal.

Which Are The Release Date Of On My Block?

The show has not received the green signal from the flowing giants yet. But if the show gets a renewal, it is going to drop sometime in March 2021. There’s a really large prospect of the series getting delayed since the productions are stopped due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Who Will Star In ‘On My Block’ Season 4?

While nothing is presently confirmed, we would expect the following to return for around four: Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), along with Spooky (Julio Macias). A number of different characters may get added to the cast but nothing is official yet.

Which Are The Plot Of The Fourth Installment?

The storyline is yet to be declared. The show details are not available yet as the production for the fourth installment has not commenced yet. The friendship of this gang is going to be tested. But the series will surely bring a huge wave of amusement as always.