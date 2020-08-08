Home TV Series Netflix On my block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More...
On my block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
On My Block season, 3 was able to grab all the essential attention, the series made it to Netflix’s top 10, with raving evaluations and reviews we all hope the series comes back with another season 4 and it deserved it.

So, without wasting any more time, let us enter the facts about a season 4 to On My Block.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR ON MY BLOCK SEASON 4

Netflix takes up to 4 months to renew a series for another season dependent on the viewership, they never disclose their views online, it has been almost four months, and we have not heard a phrase. Fans should not worry as sometimes it requires more time than normal.

On My Block’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich has signed up a multi-year contract with Netflix and wishes to continue the series, each season of this series has followed a pattern of landing in March, and when season 4 proceeds to that pattern, we can expect the series to be back by March of 2021.

CAST FOR ON MY BLOCK SEASON 4

Here is a list of cast members We’ll find in On My Block year 4

Mouse played by Sierra Capri
Cesar played by Diego Tinoco
Ruby played by Jason Genao
Jamal played with Brett Gray
Jasmine played with Jessica Marie Garcia
Spooky played by Julio Macias
We may also find some new add on in season 4. Yet, nothing has been disclosed.

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR ON MY BLOCK SEASON 4

1 thing is that the doubt of characters and their plotlines. We can not be too sure about what’s to occur.

A lot of things happened in season 3. At some point, the story will take up from there, but we will see a lot of changes in Jamal and Ruby’s life.

Until then continue reading together with us, That’s all, for now, we’ll keep fans updated on the latest information about On My Block season 4!

