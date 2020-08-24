On My Block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Read Here.

- Advertisement -

On My Block is one of the hottest young TV series, which debuted on March 16, 2018, on Netflix. Currently, all three seasons are available on the streaming service. And lovers are urgently waiting to understand what’s going to happen next in the fourth season.

Should Viewers Binge-Watch The On My Block Series?

The plotline of this series is quite interesting, and fans have loved all three seasons. It has a perfect balance of humor and mystery. The show also has violence, romance, gangs, and what not! The plot mostly revolves around four children that are currently going through bad times in their own lives. So if you’re planning to watch this amazing series, then just go for it! You will love it.

Release date of On My Block season 4

There’s not any official info about the release of the fourth season yet. It’s expected that it will release in March 2021. The pandemic could have some effect on the sequence. Let’s wait for the makers of the series to spill any info.

The Cast of On My Block Season 4

The cast for the upcoming season includes:

Sierra Capri as Monse

Diego Tinoco as Cesar

Jason Genao as Ruby

Brett Gray as Jamal

Jessica Marie Gracia as Jasmine

Julio Marcius as Spooky

We are still waiting for the official list of the cast to be released soon.

Trailer for On My Block season 4

Regrettably, there’s no trailer for the show till now. So the trailer might be released a month earlier. There is still time for the release of the series.

The Plot of On My Block year 4

The finale of season 3 suggested a time jump of two season. This season will show us how the team has drifted away from one another. It is going to be about the new changes in their lives and how they’ll find a way back to one another.

We’ll update you with any further information. Until then, you can binge-watch the 3 seasons of this show and laugh throughout the monotonous pandemic.