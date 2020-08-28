On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Out The All Information !!!

- Advertisement -

On My Block season 3 might have only just come out, but enthusiasts are already desperate to watch season 4 and also find out what is next.

It is no secret that On My Block is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Ever since the adolescent drama surfaced on Netflix back in 2018, audiences instantly fell in love with Monse, Cesar, Ruben, Jamal and Jasmine. From their heartwarming friendship to their hilarious antics, it is impossible not to be amused and moved by the squad as they get trapped in drama after play.

Season 3 focuses on everything that happens in the aftermath of The Santos kidnapping Monse, Cesar, Ruben and Jamal. What about season 4 though? Here’s what you want to know about it such as the launch date, cast, trailer and spoilers.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

We’re forecasting that they would launch on February/March 2021. DueTo current ongoing situation, there would be a delay in releasing the season.

On My Block Season 4 Cast

● Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie.

● Jason Genao as Ruben.

● Breet Gray as Jamal Turner.

● Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz.

● Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine Flores.

● Julio Macias as Spooky.

● Ronni Hawk as Olivia.

● Jahking Guillory as Latrelle.

● Emilio Rivera as Chivo.

● Peggy Blow as Marisol Martinez.

● Paula Garces as Geny Martinez.

● Eric Neil Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez.

● Danny Ramirez as Mario Martinez.

The Plot of On My Block Season 4:

This teen drama is about the fundamental principles of friendships. This is just another reason behind the series’ popularity. This season finished by giving us a view of their character’s lives following a 2 season leap. The group of buddies has parted their ways. Jamal resumed playing soccer, and at the season’s finale, it may be so that Jamal and Ruby would finish their connection and also the things that follow afterwards. With Monse residing in a boarding school and seems to have forgotten his set of besties behind. With season 4, we hope to see these groups of buddies who are currently living their isolated lives return, giving us all of the best times of our lives to watch this delightful show with our friends.