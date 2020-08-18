On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Know

- Advertisement -

On My Block season, three premiered on Netflix on March 11 and immediately landed in the platform’s top ten — so while now four has not been confirmed just yet, we’re pretty certain the numbers will warrant a renewal.

The streaming giant generally waits only 1 month until it decides the future of a series, but it doesn’t always reveal its second movement during that timeframe.

- Advertisement -

According to a What is on Netflix dependable source, season four is occurring. But there’s been no official announcement from Netflix, so we’re going to wait for that before popping the champagne.

Uncertainty aside, the show Lauren Iungerich signed a deal with Netflix, so the future of this series is looking good.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue working with the many talented creatives in Netflix to keep telling stories that resonate with viewers,” she said (through Variety). “My expectation is that this opportunity will open doors for all the amazing people around me as well.”

About the series: On My Block

Netflix released the very first season of On My Block on March 16, 2018, with a total of 10 episodes. The second installment of the show streamed on Netflix on March 29, 2019, and was renewed on April 13, 2018. Following the identical trend, the next edition of the show was renewed on April 29, 2019, and had its release on March 11, 2020. This enjoyed series was following the release of the third season in Netflix’s top ten.

On My Block Season 4: Release Date

Netflix doesn’t yet renew season 4 of On My Block web series, and so it’s release date js. Since Netflix been following a trend of releasing all the seasons if the series in March, we could have anticipated it in March 2020 but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, matters may have got delayed due to which the franchise left fans waiting for the series. If the situations cure up, we may find a green light for season 4 by March 2021.

The Cast of On My Block Season 4:

All the celebrities from season 3 will surely be reprising their characters in season 4 too such as Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruben Ruby Martinez Jr, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, and a lot more.

The Plot of On My Block Season 4:

This drama is about friendships’ principles. This is another reason behind the series’ popularity. This season ended following a two years leap, by giving us a view of the character’s lives. Friends’ group has parted Their ways. Jamal resumed playing with a football, and at the year’s finale, it might be that Ruby and Jamal will also end the things that follow after and also their relationship. With Monse residing in a school and appears to have forgotten his group of besties behind. With season 4 we expect to see these groups of buddies who are living their lives reunite giving us all of the best days of our lives to see this beautiful show with our friends.

Stay tuned while we deliver all the latest updates to you.