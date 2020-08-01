Home Entertainment On My Block Season 4: Release Date? Cast And Storyline Revealed!!!
On My Block Season 4: Release Date? Cast And Storyline Revealed!!!

By- Alok Chand
The previous period of Netflix show On My Boat ended in very high suspense like some untold stories concerning the lead roles such as the relationship status of Cesar and Monse, The mystery of Lil, etc..

On My Block Season 4

The fans of the show are now excited to understand what may happen in season four On My Block. The creators of Netflix and the show have declared that they are looking forward to the show’s future.

The season just had eight episodes, and also the first two seasons had ten episodes each. The season is expected to be returning with a unique story that can make the couples unite in season 4.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

Season 3 On My Block was released recently in March 2020. The seasons were launched in March year. Taking a look at the program of the seasons’ launch date, it’s expected that On My Block’s fourth period may release in March 2021. But as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, the creators will face a delay. So the show may be delayed with the launch date of Season 4.

The Cast of On My Block Season 4

It is challenging to give the insights about the cast of On My Block Season four Because there isn’t any official announcement by the creators now about the new season of On My Block, so far.

But as the season 3 has been left with a great deal of suspense, so it is anticipated that the lead characters of the show will be returning for the new year, which will comprise Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Sierra Capri as Monse, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jason Genao as Ruby, Julio Macias as Spooky, and Jessica Garcia as Jasmin.

The Storyline of Season 4

Season 4’s narrative will be based on those fans of the show’s principal concern. The lovers were confused about Cesar and Monse’s connection status. Season 4 is expected to reveal mysteries and all the secrets of year 3. It’s also probable that more characters will be added from the plot to provide challenges into this show’s lead roles.

