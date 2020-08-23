On My Block Season 4 : Latest Update For New Season!!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix has been attempting to change from the Egyptian genre and character representation into the under-represented, minor communities, and unconventional genre. As an international OTT platform, it would be rather unfair if one particular community is being continuously portrayed. Hence, they introduced many such displays to make the online streaming system more inclusive. Initially, consisting of ten episodes, premiered on Netflix on March 16, 2018, also on April 13, 2018, the show was revived for another season and it premiered on March 29, 2019. The next season premiered on March 11, 2020, which was renewed on April 29, 2019. Netflix nevertheless did not make a statement regarding the fourth period and is understandable that it could get delayed on account of this COVID-19 situation.

The official Netflix description goes like this, “In a rough Los Angeles area, four clever, funny, and streetwise teenagers find their lifelong friendship analyzed since they start high school. ” The series even won 2018 Teen Choice Awards and got nominated for 2019 Teen Choice Awards. On My Block is a remarkable coming-of-age story about the Black community and the racial and social issues faced by the families and the adolescent not only in their area but also out of their square. Having a witty and satirical spin on the modern American lifestyle, the characters go through development via adolescence, friendships, offense, devotion, and life in general. The jokes are cracked and subtle in the ideal borders, which makes the series much more polished.

On My Block is front lined by Sierra Capri as Monsé, Jason Genao as Ruby, Brett Gray as Jamal, Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Spooky. We see no stoppage of the series as of yet and the lovers are eagerly awaiting the fourth person in order.