OBESITY may be an even more important coronavirus risk variable than we thought.

By- Pooja Das
coronavirus risk

Obesity may be an even more important coronavirus risk variable than we thought.
Many coronavirus risk factors may lead to COVID-19 complications and death, but obesity may be even more dangerous than we first thought.
A new study states that overweight people who develop COVID-19 are more inclined to pay a visit to the hospital and be admitted to the ICU than the remainder.

complications.

They are also more likely to die of COVID-19 complications.
The coronavirus risks don’t end there, as obesity may lower the protection future vaccine may provide.
The novel coronavirus kills predominantly individuals

who suffer from other health problems that can lessen the body’s ability to fight the virus

and clear the disease. However there are exceptions to this rule,

as people who were otherwise in excellent health appeared after being infected.

If you think you’re in the latter category but are obese, then you might have two huge problems.

First of all, obesity alone is a medical illness and a risk factor for COVID-19.

A fresh paper offers even more evidence to support the idea that obese individuals could fare worse following a COVID-19 disease

than those who don’t have a weight problem. Second, obesity may hinder vaccine efficacy once coronavirus vaccines are available, just like the flu.

new study

The new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, via The Guardian, says that people who are obese are 113% more likely to wind up in a hospital due to COVID-19.

Prof. Barry Popkin told the newspaper he was astounded by the findings,

as the danger of death was significantly higher than initially thought.

“That is a fairly big impact, for me personally,” he said.

“It is a 50% increase essentially. That is a pretty high terrifying amount. All of it’s actually — considerably higher than I expected.”

“That, ICU admission and mortality are really high,” he added. “They shocked me, to be honest.”

scientists

The new study conducted a meta-analysis of available data from various studies worldwide, including Italy, France, the UK, the US, and China.

It is not simply obesity that’s at play here, as obesity is often joined by other underlying conditions that may be directly linked to it.

Medical issues like heart disease and type 2 diabetes could further complicate COVID-19.

immune cell

Each of these variables can affect immune cell metabolism, which decides how bodies react to pathogens, like the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus,”

research co-author Prof. Melinda Beck said.

“People with obesity are more likely to experience physical ailments that make fighting this disorder tougher, like sleep apnoea, which raises pulmonary hypertension

, or even a body mass index that raises problems in a hospital setting with intubation.”

Popkin further addressed vaccination for COVID-19, cautioning that obesity may prevent these patients from receiving the most of the treatment.

Overweight individuals gain a stronger vaccine that includes an extra image.

vaccine

“We are not saying that the vaccine will likely be ineffective in populations with obesity,

“A protective vaccine will still offer you some degree of immunity”

The scientists also explained the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic have a direct impact on diets and obesity.

Individuals are moving less than previously because of the guidelines that advise people to spend more time at home.

foods

“These affordable foods are high in sodium, sugar and saturated fat, plus they’re laden with highly refined carbohydrates

, which increase the danger of not only excess weight gain but also key noncommunicable diseases.”

“Given the significant threat COVID-19 represents to individuals with obesity, Healthful food policies may play a supportive

— and particularly important — part in simplifying COVID-19 mortality and morbidity,” he said

Pooja Das

OBESITY may be an even more important coronavirus risk variable than we thought.

