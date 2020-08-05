‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal is reportedly to appear in Rolling Stones music video,. Read Here Latest News.

Home Entertainment 'Normal People' star Paul Mescal is reportedly to appear in Rolling Stones...
Entertainment

By- Anoj Kumar
Normal People star Paul Mescal is about to look in a new music video for The Rolling Stones, it’s being reported.

The Irish actor, who performed Connell Waldron within the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel, is alleged to have caught the band’s eye following his look within the BBC Three drama.

The Sun experiences that Mescal goes to star as a “hunky celebration boy” within the video for ‘Scarlet’, a previously unreleased track the band initially wrote with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page in 1974.

The observe will characteristic on the band’s forthcoming expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album, which arrives in September.

A supply instructed the paper that it was “a large collaboration and an awesome coup to get Paul on board… Common [Records] man­ag­ed to tug off the partnership at simply the precise time, and everybody concerned is critically excited.”

Starring reverse Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal’s stint in Regular Folks earned him an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor In A Limited Series/TV Movie.

His competitors contain Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Unhealthy Schooling), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This A lot Is True).

In the meantime, Mick Jagger has given an update on the progress of the next batch of Rolling Stones music, revealing in an interview that he’s been engaged on new material by the band through the coronavirus lockdown.

The Stones’ final release, ‘Living in a Ghost Town,’ arrived again in April as a standalone single.

