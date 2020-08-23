Home Entertainment No Time To Die Some Latest Updates Regarding The Series
EntertainmentMovies

No Time To Die Some Latest Updates Regarding The Series

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

The official James Bond Instagram webpage has introduced the character depicted by Rami Malek from the adventure, No Time To Die, together with an image. Malek plays the protagonist in the film, and the latest introduction shows his personality is called Safin. No other detail is outside yet.

“Are you prepared to meet Safin (Rami Malek) at NO TIME TO DIE?” Read the caption.

- Advertisement -

In the photo, Malek is seen standing in a forest. The caption was tagged with the film’s name, #NoTime To Die.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Are you ready to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in NO TIME TO DIE? #NoTimeToDie

A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on

Daniel Craig yields as the dapper British spy James Bond one final time in”No Time To Die,” the 25th film in the 007 franchise. Co-starring with Craig and Malek are Lea Seydoux, who reprises her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann from the 2015 release, “Spectre.” One of the other cast members that return from movies in the franchise are Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Naomie Harris as the secretary Moneypenny of M.

Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are brand new developments to the Bond household in”No Time To Die.”

Also Read:   No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?
Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And All The Update

The film was slated for an April 2020 release but has been pushed back owing. As of now, the film is scheduled for a November release.

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

No Time To Die Some Latest Updates Regarding The Series

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The official James Bond Instagram webpage has introduced the character depicted by Rami Malek from the adventure, No Time To Die, together with an...
Read more

The Kominsky Method Season 3: Netflix What’s The Release Date For It?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Kominsky Method is a humor series cast celebrity Michael Douglas at the primary leadership role. Chuck Lorre created the show and that he...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Updates And Everything We Know

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
A couple of decades back, BBC came out with a series called Taboo starring Tom Hardy at a 19th-century setting, and to our surprise,...
Read more

Money Game Season 2: Get To Know When Will It Hit Our Screens

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The series Money Game, which revealed in South Korea this year. The thriller series arrived on January 15, 2020, for the fans on tvN.
Also Read:   No Time To Die Is Release Date In 2021 Now !!
The...
Read more

Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Rom-com series Always A Witch was first introduced on Netflix last season and proved to be a hit with readers. The series returned for...
Read more

Borderlands 3 New Version Game Information Is Here

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Gearbox Software has a future on consoles. It's getting a lot of attention for Godfall, that a looter-slasher RPG that hopes to offer a...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Derry Girls is a Sitcom in the Founder Lisa McGee on Channel 4. The series is put in the 90s and can be enjoyable...
Read more

Archer Season 11: Arrival Is The Next Season Of The Series Soon Other Major Update?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The show is an astonishing thriller loved by fans. Season 11 of this thriller series is mainly to keep up such an included colleague....
Read more

Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Netflix has already confirmed the dark humor sequence"Dead to Me" can be for its staying season. This season is the end sequence, which will...
Read more

Greenhouse Academy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
Greenhouse Academy follows three working students who acquire an elite boarding school scholarship where they experience everything from an evil organization to an extraterrestrial...
Read more
© World Top Trend