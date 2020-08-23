No Time To Die Some Latest Updates Regarding The Series

- Advertisement -

The official James Bond Instagram webpage has introduced the character depicted by Rami Malek from the adventure, No Time To Die, together with an image. Malek plays the protagonist in the film, and the latest introduction shows his personality is called Safin. No other detail is outside yet.

“Are you prepared to meet Safin (Rami Malek) at NO TIME TO DIE?” Read the caption.

In the photo, Malek is seen standing in a forest. The caption was tagged with the film’s name, #NoTime To Die.

Daniel Craig yields as the dapper British spy James Bond one final time in”No Time To Die,” the 25th film in the 007 franchise. Co-starring with Craig and Malek are Lea Seydoux, who reprises her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann from the 2015 release, “Spectre.” One of the other cast members that return from movies in the franchise are Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Naomie Harris as the secretary Moneypenny of M.

Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are brand new developments to the Bond household in”No Time To Die.”

The film was slated for an April 2020 release but has been pushed back owing. As of now, the film is scheduled for a November release.

