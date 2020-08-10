- Advertisement -

No Time to Die is scheduled to release in the U.K. on Nov. 12 with celebrity Ana de Armas in presence. According to a rumour, the media team of the film doesn’t need Armas’ boyfriend Ben Affleck to attend the release.

Based on Metro, the studio is concerned that when Affleck attends the release, he and de Armas’ connection will divert from the film’s other stars, such as Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch.

“This movie premiere was a long time coming, and franchise managers want the spotlight to be about the celebrities of the movie,” a source said. “It could be a tragedy if it had been about Ben’s mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the function.”

Affleck and p Armas started dating at the start of this season while both were filming Deep Water. Both have captured headlines during the past couple of months and are famous for their displays of affection.

Initially scheduled to release from the U.S. at November 2019, No Time to Die was release to April 2020 following filmmaker Danny Boyle abandoned the production. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the film farther to its present Nov. 20 release date.

Directed and co-written from Cary Fukunaga, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek. The movie released in theatres Nov. 20.