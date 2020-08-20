No Time To Die James Bond Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

The James Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back several months because of concerns.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli declared on Twitter Wednesday that the movie would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited thought of the worldwide market that was theatrical in the decision to postpone the film’s release. No Time To Die will hit theaters at the U.K. on Nov. 12 and globally on Nov. 25.

The Bond films make a significant portion of their profits from international markets. The movie, Spectre, made over $679 million in overseas theaters in 2015 with over $84 million in China’s total.

Concerns had been brewing throughout the worldwide outbreak and the release. Publicity programs in China, Japan and South Korea had been canceled. And on Monday, the famous James Bond fan site MI6-HQ published an open letter to the producers urging them to postpone the film’s rollout.

It is time to put public health over release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events, ” the letter said.

Production schedules and Hollywood movie releases have been affected by this outbreak. Last week, Paramount Pictures stopped manufacturing on the Mission: Impossible film scheduled to take in Venice, Italy. The studio also postponed the release of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread. The virus has been contracted by more than 94,000 people worldwide, with over 3,200 deaths.

