No Time To Die Is Releasing Earlier Than Planned And Rami Malek’s Look And Name As Bond Villain Revealed

We’ve got a few, assuming you are a fan of James Bond. The wait for the next James Bond film will be somewhat shorter than expected. After it had been delayed until November because of COVID-19, No Time to Die has been shifted forward and will release five days earlier than expected in the United States.

No Time to Die’s release date is November 20 in the USA, as announced in the tweet below. As normal for a 007 movie, it’ll be out before that in the united kingdom, where it debuts on November 12 (as previously scheduled).

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

No Time To Die was initially expected to be out last April. However, it was to have their release dates moved back due to this coronavirus pandemic. Some films are still shifting, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet having just been pushed back fourteen days to July 31.

The last Bond movie, Spectre, release five years ago in 2015, which makes this the longest delay in between 007 romps because Daniel Craig took on the role of Pierce Brosnan in 2006’s Casino Royale. No Time To Die hasn’t exactly had smooth production; uncertainties surrounding it’s ranged from whether Craig would return to the role of Bond, to changes in directors and writers. The COVID-19 delay is merely the latest setback of the movie.

But, we’re still quite excited for the agent with a license to kill to come back to the big screen.

The James Bond introduced the character depicted by Rami Malek No Time To Die, in the experience, together with an image. Malek plays the protagonist in the film, and the most recent introduction reveals his personality is called Safin. No detail is outside yet.

Daniel Craig yields since the dapper British spy James Bond one final time in “No Time To Die”, the 25th film in the 007 franchise. Co-starring with Craig and Malek is Lea Seydoux, who repeats her role in Dr. Madeleine Swann from the 2015 release, “Spectre”. One of the other cast members who come back from recent movies in the franchise is Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M, and Naomie Harris as M’s secretary Moneypenny.

Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are new developments to the Bond family in”No Time To Die”.

The movie was slated for an April 2020 release but was pushed back owing to the continuing Covid pandemic that has forced the closing of theatre theatres all around the world. As of now, the movie is scheduled for a November release.