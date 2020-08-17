No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

No Game No Life is an isekai anime based on the light books published by the same title. The prior season was adapted in the volumes 1-3 of the books and the film based on the entire book 6.

Plot

The series revolves around Shiro and Sora, who are NEET gamers by profession, and finds themselves in a fantasy world where each match they play to life. The intriguing and unique theme helped the show to garner positive reviews from the critics and the viewers alike. The season ended on an incomplete story where the characters go-ahead to combat the other races of Disboard and discovering whether they succeeded in their mission to conquer Teto.

- Advertisement -

The show was high because of its amazing visual allure with art cinematography, and animation. The rumors of this show’s sequel are highly doing rounds the fans and media, but no official announcement has been created by the makers of this show up to now.

The most recent volume of the famed light novel premiered in Japan on January 25, 2018, from the author Yuu Kamiya (Clockwork Planet).

The film sharing the title was announced one of the biggest hit fiction and collected ¥700,000,000, which makes it 6,5 million bucks. The film also sold about duplicates in Japan.

This anime series is one of the most amazing works of Madman House, and they did a fantastic job with the visuals and character designs. The year one premiered on April 9, 2020, featured some twelve episodes and fished broadcasting on June 25, 2014.

Release Date

Due to demand and the humongous fan following, the makers of the series released a prequel by the name of Game No Life:’ Zero’, which originated. The manufacturers had still not made any official statement regarding its sequel. The expectations are the year if published, would be premiered sometime around 2021.

Cast

Shiro

Sora

Stephanie Dola Warbeast Zell

Dhampirs, fil Nilvalen

Sirens

Tet

Azrael

Apart from the film and show, the mild volume books had been massively popular among the fans, and over three million copies have been already in circulation. The first season of this popular series covered 5 out of 10 volumes of the light novel, while the film depending on the 6th volume. Whenever released, the remaining four could form the narrative of the next season.

Moreover, the collaboration of the manufacturers with popular online platforms such as Netflix’ is expected to strengthen its popularity farther and may motivate the makers to renew it.