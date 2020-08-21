No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

No Game No Life Season 2: No Game No Life is a Japanese anime series based on a Mild novel written by Yū Kamiya. The season became a huge hit Netflix and at almost no time, the show garnered a fantastic amount of audience. The audience loved the first season of the show who are now enthusiastically waiting for its second season to appear.

So here’s every info that we know so far about No Game No Life new season such as cast the release date, plot, and the latest upgrades.

No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date: When will it air?

The dream show debuted on June 25, 2014, with a total of 12 episodes on Netflix. However, for the time being, there has been no news regarding the second season.

But considering how the show became a critical hit, we could anticipate the sequel. Also, we need to consider the pandemic’s effects on the arcade industry that can cause delays to occur. So we can expect the series to come out in 2021 or late 2020.

No Game No Life Season 2 About:

The show revolves around Shiro and elephant Sora who is known as the mysterious gamers. They are referred to gamers since they fill in their title. Blank gamers are famous for not losing a game and therefore are considered to be the best gamers.

1 fine day, both siblings are called from the God of the world through a mysterious email. They’re teleported into another world, where they will need to conquer God himself as most of the disputes have been settled with games.

No Game No Life Season 2 Cast Details: What characters will appear in it?

We can anticipate the following characters to be featured in the second season —

Sora

Shiro

Jibril

Kurami Zell

Stephanie Dola

Warbeast